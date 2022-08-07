Shelton vets organize delivery of $2M to wounded troops

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Two city veterans have learned that gifts can go a long way to bettering lives.
Shelton residents Jodi LoDolce and Al Meadows, who served in the Marines and Army, respectively, are both members of the Operation Gift Cards Program committee. The all-volunteer program has organized the delivery of more than $2 million in Post Exchange Service gift cards and corporate donations to the wounded troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital in Bethesda, Md., and at Fort Belvior, Va., during 204 visits in the past 16 years.