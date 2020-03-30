Shelton virus cases jump to 24

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton virus cases jump to 24 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Shelton jumped six over the weekend, bringing the city to 24 overall, including one confirmed COVID-19 related death last week.

Overall, Connecticut’s COVID-19 infections shot up by 31 percent on Sunday, with 469 confirmed in the hours after President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration that will help pay for some of the efforts at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

As of late Sunday afternoon, 1,993 people in the state had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there were 34 fatalities. On Saturday there were 1,524 confirmed infections and 33 fatalities.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) last week warned that “community spread/transmission is now occurring in the Valley. People have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Please practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”

Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least April 20, and closed all “nonessential” businesses, until further notice. Lamont said Tuesday that schools may remain closed until the fall.

NVHD officials work closely with the state Department of Public Health, local hospitals and outpatient healthcare providers to identify persons under investigation who are Valley residents.

The NVHD defines a “person under investigation” as anyone who has been identified as someone who may have the virus that causes COVID-19 or who was under investigation but tested negative.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at www.ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

The NVHD release states that the physician who ordered the coronavirus test for the patient and health district staff will contact individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

“Those individuals will remain in quarantine at their homes,” stated the NVHD release. “Individuals who reside in the same household as a laboratory confirmed positive case will also be required to self-quarantine at their home. Health department staff will work with the patients to investigate and determine if additional individuals need to be notified or require 14-day self-monitoring periods at home. If an individual is inpatient or in a healthcare facility, that facility will lead the investigation.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com