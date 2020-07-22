Shelton voter registration session set for July 28

SHELTON — The registrars of voters will hold a mandatory registration session on July 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. at its office in the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St.

This comes as the office prepares for the Democratic and Republican Presidential primaries on Aug. 11. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations for Elizabeth Shelton School for Ward 1; Shelton Intermediate School for Ward 2; Long Hill School for Ward 3; and Mohegan School for Ward 4.

For new voters, mail-in applications must be postmarked, or received by the registrar of voters office, by Aug. 6.

For unaffiliated voters, the mail-in application must be received — not merely postmarked — by the Registrar of Voters office by Aug. 6.

In-person enrollment, for new voters and unaffiliated voters enrolling in a party, must enroll at the registrar of voters office, in person, before noon Aug. 10, one day before the primary.

