SHELTON - Girl Scout cookie season has arrived, and residents can expect to see sales stands throughout the city beginning this weekend through March 28.

The local Girls Scouts have released a schedule for where booths will be located over the next month.

Sunnyside School, 418 River Road, will have a drive-thru booth in its bus loop on March 6, 14, 20, 21 and 28, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A booth will also be set up March 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Long Hill School, 565 Long Hill Ave., will host drive-thru booth in its bus loop March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mohegan School, 47 Mohegan Road, will have a drive thru booth in its bus loop March 7, 20, 21 and 27, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A booth will be set up March 13 and 28, both from 1 to 5 p.m.

Booth Hill School, 544 Booth Hill Road, will have a drive-thru booth in its loop March 6 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Girl Scout troops will also be selling cookies at the following locations:

* Huntington Firehouse #3, 44 Church St. (across from the Shelton Community Center), on Feb. 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 27, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A booth will also be set up March 6 and 13, both from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

* Pine Rock Firehouse #4, 722 Long Hill Ave., on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

* TJ Maxx on Bridgeport Avenue, in front of the store, on Feb 27, March 6, 13 and 27 from noon to 4 p.m.; and

* Plaza Diner/DJS Pizza on Bridgeport Avenue, with either drive thru or storefront booths, on Feb. 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27, all from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Feb. 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change. People attending are asked to wear masks and adhere to other COVID protocols at these locations.