The sun grows the grapes at Jones Farms winery in Shelton. Soon it will power machinery as well Brian Gioiele May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 3:55 p.m.
The winery at Jones Family Farm is now powered by solar panels, seen here on the roof of one of the out buildings at the farm.
A view of some of the vines at Jones Family Farm in Shelton, Conn., on Friday May 7, 2021. Congressman Jim Himes came out to take a tour of the farm's winery which is now powered by solar panels.
Congressman Jim Himes speaks to employees at Jones Family Farm in Shelton, Conn., on Friday May 7, 2021. Congressman Himes came out to take a tour of the farm's winery which is now powered by solar panels.
Congressman Jim Himes, center, chats with Jamie Jones as he takes a tour Friday of the winery which is now powered by solar panels at Jones Family Farm.
Congressman Jim Himes, right, listens to Jordan Energy's Marybeth Manny as he takes a tour of Jones Family Farm's winery which is now powered by solar panels in Shelton, Conn., on Friday May 7, 2021.
Terry Jones speaks as Congressman Jim Himes, left, spent time Friday at Jones Family Farm to take a tour of the farm's winery which is now powered by solar panels.
SHELTON — Jones Family Farms winery production will soon be getting a solar-powered boost.
Jamie Jones, winemaker and sixth generation Jones farmer, welcomed U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to Jones Family Farms late last week to show off the operation’s newly installed — but not yet operational — solar panels.