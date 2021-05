SHELTON — A local resident is spearheading an effort to bring some comfort to a family that lost their home in a fire.

Rose Brown and The Echo Hose and Ladder Auxiliary are collecting donations for the family, displaced after fire destroyed their Long Hill Avenue home April 26.

The family — an adult and two children, ages 13 and 4 — were not home at the time of the fire, which was reported just before 4 p.m. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the first firefighters on the scene found the first two levels of the two-and-a-half story structure completely ablaze.

"This family has lost their home and all their valuables,” Brown said.

Brown, administrator of the Shelton CT Moms Facebook page, said she got involved when group members began asking how best to make donations to the family. She contacted the American Red Cross and the Shelton Fire Department.

“The Shelton Fire Department ended up creating a task force to work in conjunction with myself to help this family,” Brown said.

Brown said they will be collecting clothing, gift cards, hygiene products, food, bedding, towels and other household necessities as well as “anything else that you may deem to be necessary to help this family get their footing back onto the ground.”

No monetary donations will be accepted, according to Brown, but gift card donations would be appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at Brown’s home in Shelton. Those interested should email Brown at rekebrown@aol.com. People can also email Echo Hose at EHFDAuxiliary@gmail.com to arrange for a time and date to drop-off at the fire house.

