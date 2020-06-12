Shelton woman dodges whammies on upcoming Press Your Luck

SHELTON — Appearing on a game show is old hat to Linda Cascella, who was a guest on The Price is Right two decades ago, followed that with a spot on Let’s Make a Deal and will be featured Saturday on Press Your Luck.

Cascella, a Shelton resident and longtime speech pathologist with the city’s public schools, will be featured on the summer remake of the 1980s game at 9 a.m. Sunday on ABC as part of the network’s Summer Fun and Games.

“School has been out since March 13, and I know it’s been hard on the students and staff so I thought this would bring some excitement and suspense to everyone,” said Cascella, who flew out to California to tape the episode in January and has been sworn to secrecy about her performance.

“After something like this, I say to my students, do not let anyone tell you you can’t do something,” added Cascella. “Keep trying … put the time into it, and you can make anything happen.”

This is the latest TV appearance for Cascella, who has become a game show veteran. In all, she has been featured on three television broadcasts and one Skype game show, America Says, which only appeared on the West Coast.

It was after her Let’s Make A Deal appearance — during which her choice of keeping the “swag bag” lost her a trip to the Bahamas — that Cascella said no more.

“I can’t do that to myself anymore,” said Cascella with a laugh as she described being so close to nabbing the Bahamas trip and a brand-new car, only for her hopes to be dashed. “I just let it go.”

But her daughters, 10-year-old Adrianna and 9-year-old Isabella, convinced her otherwise. They urged Cascella to make a tape and send it on to Press Your Luck after the show’s casting agents emailed her.

“I just made a crazy video … never thought anything would come of it,” said Cascella, who admits being outgoing and enthusiastic in all she does — including teaching grades 1 to 4 at Booth Hill School and seventh and eighth graders at the intermediate school. “Two hours later, I got a call from the producers. I was back.”

“It was so intense,” said Cascella of the initial show prep process. “But this was the best experience by far. I really made connections with the other contestants and even the people backstage. It was like a family. I still talk to some of them even now.”

