Shelton zoners weighs day care, apartments, other measures

A child care center may soon move to the office building at 899 and 905 Bridgeport Avenue, after a modification measure was unanimously approved at the Planning & Zoning Commission’s Aug. 13 meeting.

The public hearing for the Bridgeport Avenue measure, continued from the commission’s July 31 meeting, was first up. The building’s owner, R.D. Scinto, and engineer, Pereira Engineering, petitioned for a modification to the site’s statement of use and standards, and its site plan. During the intervening period the city engineer and fire marshal both weighed in favorably on the proposal.

“The public hearing was kept open awaiting their reports,” said planning consultant Tony Panico, adding that a play area proposed to be adjacent to the day care center would prevent the construction of a fire lane around the building’s circumference. He pointed out, though, that the building is just one story and has fire sprinklers throughout.

In the public comments section of the meeting, Dr. Sheldon Yesirow raised several issues with the street-side landscaping and rock wall at the corner of the property. This tends to hide a sign demarcating Yesirow’s own establishment: the Shoreline Veterinary Clinic.

“Most of our customers come to us in an emergency and are unfamiliar with our location,” Yesirow said.

“I’m sure we can work with Mr. Scinto and get rid of that vegetation, so your sign becomes more visible,” responded Panico.

In addition to a day care center, the proposal would allow the addition of a banking facility, with drive-up tellers, and would permit an existing food establishment to offer take-out service. No such tenants, however, are currently being added.

Downtown apartments considered

On another public hearing matter, the commission took no action regarding the proposal to build an apartment complex called Riverwalk Place at 356-358 Howe Avenue. That public hearing was left open. Its developer, Perry Pettas, wants to build a mixed use building with 36 apartments, two retail spaces and ample required parking.

This matter also was continued from the July 31 meeting, at which numerous questions were raised about the location of the building’s dumpster. In the interim, architect John Ruffalo researched what is common at buildings of a similar size.

“These would be four cubic-yard size plastic dumpsters, and we could do trash pickup two or three times a week,” he noted. Recyclables would be deposited in an area of the adjacent parking garage, Ruffalo added.

This matter will again be on the agenda at the P&Z Aug. 28 meeting.

The commission also gave its unanimous approval to a zone change at 1039 Howe Avenue, from R-1 residential to CA-3. The latter zoning classification permits apartment construction. This would enable the development of a 26-unit building called Vista Apartments. The parcel adjoins an existing apartment building and the two structures would share a driveway onto Howe Avenue. That existing building has 14 apartment units.

New business on agenda

In the new business portion of the building, the commission considered the following measures:

* 1000 Bridgeport Avenue: A petition to modify the statement of use and standards for a mothballed bank building at this site. The developer wants to permit it to be occupied by a hair-treatment enterprise. It will be on the public hearing agenda Aug. 28.

* 710 Bridgeport Avenue: A rezoning petition to change from office use to a planned development district at this 36.43-acre site. Its public hearing was set for Sept. 25.

* 429 Shelton Avenue: Standard Petroleum petitioned for a site plan approval at 429 Shelton Avenue, the site of former Buck Stop convenience store and Citgo gas station. The building would be remodeled and enlarged slightly in the rear and would be occupied by a Valero gas station/store. Its public hearing was set for Sept. 25.

Among other new business, the commission reported favorably on two 8-24 referrals. The first concerns water main extensions for Fairlane Drive, Millbrook Road and Short Street; the other is for a gas pipe extension to cross a city conservation easement near Trap Falls.