SHELTON - Vacant land on the corner of Todd and Platt roads appears to be one step closer to being developed into retail space.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, in a Zoom meeting Wednesday, instructed zoning consultant Tony Panico to prepare a resolution of approval for a Planned Development District, or PDD, at 6 Todd Road. Once the resolution is complete, the commission then offers a formal vote on the proposal.

Manuel Moutinho is seeking the approval of the PDD as the first step in what would be the construction of a 10,170-square-foot building on what is now a vacant 1.22-acre piece of property.

If the PDD is approved, the applicant still must present final detailed design plans for approval before full construction can begin. The plans, as presented, call for a building that would house four separate retail businesses.

There would be two driveways for the structure - one on Platt Road slightly to the west of the Splash Car Wash driveway, the other on Todd Road near the southern boundary of the site.

The commission has asked that the developer agree to construct sidewalks along Platt Road — a move the commissioners hope will spur neighboring business owners to do the same. The commissioners felt the sidewalks along Platt Road would improve safety for those walking to what would be a building with multiple retail establishments.

The developer has also stated that the site would have no drive through, which had been a concern of some commissioners during the public hearing process.

Wednesday’s Zoom meeting was the commission’s first such meeting since the onset of the pandemic. The commission had been holding hybrid meetings, with some commissioners, applicants and members of the public present in the City Hall auditorium, others available on the phone. All meetings have been televised live on the city’s website.

Commissioners praised the Zoom meeting, which allowed for better audio and the ability to display plans on the screen for easy viewing during the discussions.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti said if anyone wants to listen to and watch the meeting they can watch from YouTube, on the city’s web page. Those wishing to participate can use the Zoom link on the P&Z agenda. The public can use Zoom from any device — laptop, tablet, desktop or phone.

