Sheriff: 3 believed dead after SUV enters Mississippi River

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — A northern Mississippi sheriff says he believes a woman and two children are dead after a sport utility vehicle went into the Mississippi River.

Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp tells WMC-TV that 29-year-old Symphony Wilson of Tunica dropped friends off at work Sunday at the Fitz Casino. The SUV then went off a road and into the river. Hamp says he believes it was an accident.

The 2-year-old boy and the 5-year-old girl with Wilson were not her children.

Hamp says a casino employee jumped into the river to try to rescue them, but a current carried the SUV about 100 yards (91 meters) offshore. He says it was under about 30 feet (9 meters) of water.

An Arkansas state police dive team was called to help recover the vehicle.