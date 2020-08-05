Sheriff: Deputy kills man after he wouldn't drop gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina investigating a 911 call about a man threatening a woman with a knife shot and killed the man after he grabbed a gun, authorities said.

The Charleston County deputy and the woman being threatened were both not hurt during the incident Tuesday evening, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said.

The man still had the knife at the home on Johns Island when the deputy arrived and she told him to drop it, the sheriff said.

Instead, the man ran inside a house and grabbed a gun, pointing it at the deputy, Cannon said.

The deputy demanded the man drop the gun, then she shot him when he didn't, Cannon told reporters near the shooting scene.

“He is deceased. She is fine. She’s uninjured. She’s obviously shaken up," Cannon said of the deputy.

The name of the officer and the man killed have not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.