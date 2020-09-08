Sheriff: Inmate killed by man accused of racial stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county inmate was found beaten to death in his cell, authorities said.

Muscogee County Jail inmate Eddie Nelson Jr., 39, was pronounced dead Saturday morning, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins said inmate Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is suspected in the beating death, which is being investigated. Additional details weren't immediately released.

Hatchett was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on Aug. 25, accused of stabbing an AutoZone employee because of his race. Hatchett, who is Black, told Columbus police that he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality, Police Sgt. R.S. Mills said.

Nelson, a white man, was booked on Aug. 26 and charged with probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender, according to jail records.

It's unclear whether Hatchett had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.