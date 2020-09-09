Sheriff: Man on the run after lying about child's wound

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is on the run after authorities said he lied about how his girlfriend's 3-year-old child was wounded by a gunshot in his care.

Rondell Young, 31, is wanted for one count of child desertion, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and one count of obstruction of justice, news outlets reported.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies found the child suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday evening. The toddler is in stable condition.

Young told deputies he was outside when a car drove by and shot at him, striking the child inside the home.

Deputies said when they went to assist the child, Young fled the scene.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Young lied and that the child was shot while playing with Young's gun.

“The child was not being properly supervised while playing in the area of the gun and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Rondell Young is a convicted felon,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

It's unclear whether Young has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities said anyone with information should call the department.