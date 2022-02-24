Sheriff: Man shot by California deputies expected to recover

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — A man shot by two sheriff's deputies in central California is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Law enforcement had been looking for the man after he was allegedly involved in several hit-and-run traffic collisions.

Wednesday's shooting in an unincorporated area of Lompoc, about 160 miles (257.50 kilometers) north of Los Angeles along the central coast, also prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school and a shelter-in-place order for local residents.