RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults were found dead in the Village of Rochester on Friday, after authorities were called to a home to check on a family’s welfare, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

Schmaling said authorities had information that 30-year-old man lived at the home with his parents. While deputies were inside looking for the family members, they heard a gunshot and deputies immediately took a “tactical position” and set up a perimeter.