Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press
July 1, 2022
1 of9 Mahayana Landowne, of Brooklyn, N.Y., wears a "Lady Justice" costume as she marches past the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion-rights, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Chrisley Carpio and Victoria Hinckley, 20 speak to protesters during an abortion rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Temple Terrace, Fla. A Florida judge on Thursday, June 30, said he would temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Jefferee Woo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - Community members gather to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and Kentucky's trigger law to ban abortion, at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. A judge cleared the way Thursday, June 30, for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Casper Byrd, right, of Bowling Green, sits with friends as they listen to various speakers share their experiences with abortion and women's rights at the BG Freedom Walkers' protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Kentucky's trigger law to ban abortion, at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Abortion-rights advocates gather outside the Tarrant County Courthouse during the Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Alternating between chants of "My body, my choice!" and "Reproductive rights are human rights!" the crowd marched downtown. (Madeleine Cook/Star-Telegram via AP) Madeleine Cook/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsborg has asked a state ethics board to press for an investigation Monday, June 27, 2022, of Noem. Ravnsborg blames the governor for his impeachment and removal from office last week for his conduct surrounding a fatal crash in 2020. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortion providers and patients are struggling to navigate the evolving legal landscape around abortion laws and access across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.
In Florida, a law banning abortions after 15 weeks went into effect Friday, the day after a judge called it a violation of the state constitution and said he would sign an order temporarily blocking the law next week. The ban could have broader implications in the South, where the state has wider access to the procedure than its neighbors.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and STEPHEN GROVES