Shipyard worker tests positive for new coronavirus in Maine

BATH, Maine (AP) — A shipbuilder at Bath Iron Works has tested positive for the new coronavirus, and others who came into contact with the worker will have to self-quarantine, the company said.

The shipyard's medical staff is working with Maine Center for Disease Control to ensure the safety of the workforce, and the Navy shipbuilder continued manufacturing on Monday.

The worker was last at the shipyard on March 13, the company said.

The shipyard in Bath, Maine, along with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, a submarine repair yard in Kittery, Maine, serve a critical national security function under the president's guidelines.

All told, nearly 90 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

For most people, COVID-19 results in only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.