Shooting in Milwaukee park leaves teen critically wounded
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A shooting on the basketball courts of a Milwaukee park has left a teenager critically wounded.
Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dineen Park.
Sheriff's deputies and Milwaukee police responded to 911 calls and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Authorities say there were about 20 people in the area at the time. The shooter has not been arrested.
