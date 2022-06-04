Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities DEEPA BHARATH and HOLLY MEYER, Associated Press June 4, 2022 Updated: June 4, 2022 9:12 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 FILE - Marius Annandale kneels while praying during a Second Amendment gun rights rally at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, several pastors and rabbis around the country have challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-guns? Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - An attendee at a gun rights rally open carries his gun in a holster that reads "We the People" from the Preamble to the United States Constitution, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, several pastors and rabbis around the country have challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-guns? Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - Flowers sit near crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif., after a fatal shooting at the church the previous Sunday. Rev. Steve Marsh, senior pastor of the church says, “I’ve heard people tell me I’m not Christian because I’m pro-choice. ... I ask those people: How can you be pro-life and not support getting rid of assault rifles? You can’t pick and choose where you want to be pro-life.” Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - Gun rights supporters stand outside the Capitol in Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, during a Guns Across America rally. The nationwide rally was in support of the Second Amendment and called for no new gun laws. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, several pastors and rabbis around the country have challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-guns? Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - A group prays next to a cross at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - Sections of a rifle barrel, right, sit next to blacksmithing tools on a table at a church in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. A Colorado Springs-based group transforms guns into garden tools and draws inspiration from the Bible verse, "They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks." Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - Police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church in Charleston, S.C. on June 19, 2015, as FBI forensic experts work at the crime scene of the racist fatal shooting of nine members of the Black congregation. Stephen B. Morton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - A cross stands in the yard near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old entered the school and fatally shot several children and teachers. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, several pastors around the country challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-gun?
One of those faith leaders is the Rev. Steven Marsh, senior pastor of Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. That's where a gunman, who officials say was fueled by hate against Taiwan, opened fire on May 15 at a luncheon organized by members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, killing one and injuring five others.
Written By
DEEPA BHARATH and HOLLY MEYER