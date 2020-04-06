ShopRite employee positive, store responds

ShopRite of Shelton had installed plexiglass dividers at all cash registers and implement other social distancing guidelines.

SHELTON — ShopRite in Shelton has stepped up sanitizing procedures after one of its associates tested positive for the coronavirus.

On its Facebook page, ShopRite Shelton management stated that “the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community of Shelton has been felt by us all. The same holds true at ShopRite, where a member of our work family — the associates who provide essential services every day — has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

Store management, according to the post, was “prepared and has implemented the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The store:

the diagnosed associate is no longer in the workplace.

colleagues who may have been in close contact with that person were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

store was deep cleaned including sanitizing all work spaces used by the associate and common areas.

The store also took extra steps to deep clean and sanitize food contact surfaces and high-touch areas throughout all the stores while promoting social distancing and putting up Plexiglas shields to provide a measure of protection to associates and customers.

To learn more about the measures, visit the website for ShopRite’s parent company, Wakefern.

“It’s important that you know we remain committed to transparency,” stated management, “and we think sharing this information with you is the right thing to do. We also feel it’s important to protect the privacy of our hardworking colleagues; should we learn of additional associates who have been affected, we’ll continue to implement the CDC protocols.

“While we can’t predict the evolution of this unpredictable challenge that Shelton is facing, please know we are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers while continuing to serve the community we all call home.”

