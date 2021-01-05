Siegfried, meet Ahmet: German weather systems get makeover KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 8:53 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — Move over, Siegfried. Ahmet is on the way.
A journalists' group named a low pressure system bringing frigid temperatures, dark clouds and snow to Germany on Tuesday the boy's name of Turkish origin in an effort to increase the visibility of the country's increasingly diverse population.
