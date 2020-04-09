Shelton PD finds missing Brookfield woman

The Monroe Police Department has issued a silver alert for Elizabeth Schwartz of Brookfield. Her vehicle was found abandoned April 9 in Monroe.

MONROE — A missing Brookfield woman, who had been the subject of a Silver Alert earlier Thursday afternoon, was found by Shelton police early Thursday night.

A Silver Alert was issued for Elizabethe Schwartz after her vehicle was found abandoned in Monroe early Thursay morning.

The alert indicated she was last seen at Howe Market in Shelton, wearing dark pants, a pink long sleeve sweatshirt and a tan beach-style hat.

Her family indicated she might have been in medical distress, the alert indicated, urging anyone who spots her to call the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone said at 6 p.m. that Schwartz had been found in Shelton.

The department thanked Derby and Shelton police for their help with the situation.

