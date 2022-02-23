Singer goes to prison on child molestation charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A professional singer from Rhode Island who performed songs by Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and others at clubs, weddings and other events was sentenced to serve nine years in prison on child sexual assault charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Anthony Cerbo, 43, of Johnston was sentenced earlier this month after pleading no contest to first-degree child molestation and conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.