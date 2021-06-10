Sinkhole at Mexico farm swallows more land, traps 2 dogs June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 5:32 p.m.
1 of21 A water-filled sinkhole grows on a farming field in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Authorities say an underground river is responsible. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Curious onlookers try to get a glimpse of a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A Mexican soldier stands on guard inside a security perimeter around a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico,Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A woman climbs on a pile of bricks to get a glimpse of a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Corn grows around a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Authorities say an underground river is responsible. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Courious onlookers try to take photos of a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 With the Popocatepetl volcano on the background, security personnel patrol the perimiter around a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Cyclists take photos of a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 With the Iztaccíhuatl volcano in the background, security tape bars access in the perimeter around a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Mexican fire fighters prepare for a routine inspection of a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Peeple walk near a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Authorities say an underground river is responsible. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Dogs walk near a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Authorities say an underground river is responsible. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Onlookers and soldiers stand outside the safety perimeter of a water filled sinkhole in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A water filled sinkhole grows in Zacatapec, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The massive water-filled sinkhole continues swallowing farmers' fields in the central Mexican state of Puebla. Pablo Spencer/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A large sinkhole that appeared in late May at a farm in central Mexico has grown larger than a football field, begun swallowing a house and trapped two dogs in its depths.
The government of the central state of Puebla responded Thursday to emotional requests from animal lovers to try to rescue the two dogs, who are trapped on a ledge on the sheer sides of the hole dropping 50 feet (15 meters) to water.