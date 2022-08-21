Sioux City airport work prompts Air Guard's temporary move

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing is temporarily flying and maintaining the unit’s tankers at an air base in Kansas while the main runway at Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes rehabilitation.
The roughly $8.9 million runway project, which is fully funded with a federal grant through the Federal Aviation Administration, began the last week in April. The runway isn’t expected to reopen until mid-October. In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Mike Collett said commercial flights are using the city-owned airport’s secondary runway.