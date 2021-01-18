Skip to main content
Sismo de 6,4 grados sacude la frontera entre Argentina y Chile
Sismo de 6,4 grados sacude la frontera entre Argentina y Chile
Jan. 18, 2021
Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 10:09 p.m.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE (AP) — Sismo de 6,4 grados sacude la frontera entre Argentina y Chile.