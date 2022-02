LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak outlined his latest plans Wednesday for spending billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds with an emphasis on reducing housing costs, upgrading infrastructure and expanding broadband internet access.

In an off-year version of his state of the state speech, Sisolak emphasized he won't propose any new tax increases. He said the $500 million he' proposing for housing would be the single largest housing investment in state history.