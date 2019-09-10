Six homes top $500K in August sales

The following property transfers were filed in the city clerk’s office between Aug. 12 and 23.

* Lot #52 Carriage Hill Estates, Joseph Bennetta to Brian P. Schneck and Sarah M. Schneck, $349,000.

* Lot #31 Saw Mill Farms, Ronald F. Kryzanski and Jenifer L. Kryzanski to Brian Quigley, $569,000.

* 71 Long Hill Avenue, Linda Horbal and Richard M. Horbal to Sandra L. Williams, $195,000.

* 62 Dogwood Drive, Kathryn A. Morales to CT PN Management, LLC, $207,750.

* 62 Dogwood Drive, Kathleen Davis (exec) and John J. Morales (estate) to CT PN Management, LLC, $207,7540.

* 17 Lakeview Avenue, Constitution State Capital, LLC to Randie Pirro, Jr., $328,000.

* 7 Rosedale Circle, Steven J. Najarian and Elizabeth D. Najarian to David Olidort, Lea L. Olidort and Miriam Baila Olidort, $579,000.

* 7 Stone House Road, Neil H. Gollinger and Marcy D. Gollinger to David J. Pearson and Rachel R. Young, $535,000.

* 102 Tuckahoe Drive, Pamela A. Vitko to Ronald P. Butz, Jr., $280,000.

* 64 Beacon Hill Terrace, Ruth Ann Haug to Bruce De Bouver, $235,000.

* 33 Woodland Park (1989 Imperial Mobile Home), Robert Marcinczyk aka to Barbara Davila and Joaquin Davila, $45,000.

* Lot #41 Valley Acres, Adam Jackson, Amanda Jackson aka, Amanda Pope fka to Cactus Financial Corp., $307,000.

* 172 Pheasant Ridge, Karen S. Zeiser to Evelyn Figueroa, $289,900.

* 211 East Village Road, Todd Norton and Leslie Rankin to Robert Pinto III and Jamie L. Pinto, $340,000.

* 58 Wheeler Street, Ronald L. Harris and Richard A. Harris to Pasquale J. Civitella, $135,000.

* 10 Molnar Drive, David H. Yegidis and Reena D. Hall to John Frank Larkins, Jr., and Sandra Michelle Larkins, $560,000.

* 56 Pinewood Lane, Arthur Galloway to Adam R. Maciulewski and Natalia Maciulewski, $370,000.

* 57 Brownson Drive, Edward W. Miller, Jr. (trust) and Marianne Miller (revocable trust of 2014) to Jennifer Stacy, $365,000.

* 6 Acorn Hollow, Grace Kelemen to David Yegidis, $289,900.

* 21 Manton Street, Vernon J. Krill to Samuel Sunwook Park and Esther Ockjae Park, $375,000.

* 13 Meadow Lake Drive, Jerome P. Rose to Karen Zeiser, $221,000.

* Lot #10 Far Mill East, Section 2, Margaret K. Bryson and John Humphery Bryson to Angel J. Cruz and Leticia Cruz, $300,000.

* 14 Sylvester’s Way, S&G of Shelton, LLC to Gregory Francis and Loretta Giannetta, $564,450.

* Unit #174 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton, LLC to Robert Herlihy and Doreen Herlihy, $516,404.

* 96 Hillside Avenue, Tammy M. Mazerolle to Nidia Theodora Montalvo and Michael Thomas Mulkern, Jr., $197,000.

* 23 Grove Street, Frances G. Zak (trust) and Frances G. Zak Family Trust to Theresa S. Osos, $180,400.

* 15 Tahmore Place, Anthony Maurati and Gina Maurati to David Kasper and Eleanor Dodson, $427,500.

* Lots #18-19 Pine Rock Park, J&N Enterprises, Inc. to Megan Cook, $344,900.

* Lot #8 Hickory Acres Section 1, John Raimuno and Barbara Raimuno to James M. Cisero, $480,000.