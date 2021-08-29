Six individuals being inducted into Shelton High Hall of Fame

SHELTON - Six individuals from the Shelton High School community, ranging from teachers to athletes and impactful community members, will be inducted into the school’s 2021 Hall of Fame, Oct. 24.

A dinner and induction ceremony for both classes will be held Oct. 24 at the Stone Barn restaurant in Monroe, beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $50 by contacting the main office at the high school by calling 203-922-3004 x1503, or emailing Patricia Meyers at pmeyers@sheltonpublicschools.org.

The deadline for reservations for the event is two weeks prior to the event.

Contact the event’s committee chairperson Karen Devonshuk at kdevonshuk@sheltonpublicschools.org for more information.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2017 as a way to recognize and honor in a permanent manner those who have excelled in their dedication to the community of Shelton High School and those who have made outstanding contributions both at Shelton High School and in the world which reflect positively upon the high school.

The Hall of Fame’s committee Chairperson Karen Devonshuk recently announced the latest members to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The members are: Ellen Duboff, Vincent Murray, Dan Pisacane, George Quadretti, Laura Scinto, and James “Doc” White.

Duboff was a longtime teacher at the Shelton Intermediate School, and pioneer coach at the high school.

Duboff was responsible for the incorporation, and growth of the high school’s Girls Track and Field program, where she coached for many years, and was also instrumental in the development of the high school’s Girls Cross-Country team.

Murray was a teacher, and coach at the high school, and the 1952 high school’s basketball coach, whose team won the high school’s boys basketball state championship.

The high school’s gymnasium is currently named after Murray. Many of his players have gone on to successful careers as teachers, administrators, and community leaders in Shelton, and the surrounding Valley area in Connecticut.

Quadretti is a 1958 graduate of the high school, and played for the Galloping Gaels football team. Quadretti is also the co-founder of the high school’s football alumni group, and the author of the book titled: “Legends of Lafayette Field,” which highlights the high school’s football program from 1940 to 1969.

Pisacane is a 1952 graduate of the high school, and was a football, and basketball player at the high school. Pisacane was also a captain on the high school’s state championship basketball team, and is considered by many people as one of the greatest players to ever don the orange and black, which are the high school’s colors.

Scinto is a 1985 graduate of the high school, and was a student athlete, and record holder on the high school’s 1985 state championship girls basketball team. Scinto went on to coach girl’s basketball at the Seymour High School in SeymoUr, and Shelton High School and is currently the associate head coach for women’s basketball at Fairfield University in Fairfield.

White graduated from the high school in 1969, and returned to the high school as a science teacher, serving in that role for 35 years. White was also trained through the Yale University athletic training program, and became the high school’s first head athletic trainer from 1984 to 2003. White currently remains on staff at the high school as the high school’s assistant athletic trainer.

The high school’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees are: Greg Biercevicz, Terry Jones, Susan Martin, Anthony Savignano, Joan Velms, and the high school’s 1962 Gaelettes basketball team.