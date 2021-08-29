Six individuals being inducted into Shelton High Hall of Fame

SHELTON - Six individuals from the Shelton High School community, ranging from teachers to athletes and impactful community members, will be inducted into the school’s 2021 Hall of Fame, Oct. 24.
A dinner and induction ceremony for both classes will be held Oct. 24 at the Stone Barn restaurant in Monroe, beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $50 by contacting the main office at the high school by calling 203-922-3004 x1503, or emailing Patricia Meyers at pmeyers@sheltonpublicschools.org.