Six to be honored at Women Making a Difference Tribute

The Valley Women's Health Initiative will honor women from Ansonia, Derby, Seymour and Shelton at the 19th annual Women Making a Difference in the Valley Tribute Luncheon and Breast Cancer Fundraiser on Oct. 3.

The Valley Women’s Health Initiative will honor women from Derby, Oxford, Stratford, and Milford at the 19th annual Women Making a Difference in the Valley Tribute Luncheon and Breast Cancer Fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 3, from noon-2 p.m., at the Inn at Villa Bianca, 312 Roosevelt Drive, Seymour.

The tribute recognizes outstanding women who have made positive contributions to the community and have demonstrated significant achievement in their fields of endeavor, both professional and volunteer.

This year’s honorees are Barbara Casagrande and Elizabeth Johnson, both of Oxford; Dr. Joyce Chung and Maggie Sessa, both of Derby; Kathy Radin of Stratford; and Elizabeth “Liz” Kennard of Milford. Jocelyn Momenta, Good Morning Connecticut at Nine co-anchor and Emmy Award-nominated medical reporter for News 8, will host the event.

Proceeds benefit the Valley Breast Health Care Fund. Established in 2001, this fund is an effort to ensure that no person, regardless of age or socio-economic condition, is denied screening mammograms or diagnostic testing for breast cancer.

To purchase tickets or to make a donation, call 203-734-6945, email nvbv1952gmail.com or send to N. Valentine, 18 Farrell Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401. Ticket purchase deadline is Sept. 28.