SHELTON — The downtown business scene is continuing to expand, with two companies moving into the Conti building.

Custom Sleep Technology — which is returning to the city after 11 years — and Whitney Cabinet Painting will host a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the historic Conti building, located at 132 West Canal St.

Robert Zukowski, CST co-owner and Shelton resident, said the company creates “affordable, one-of-a-kind personalized mattresses.”

He said CST’s patented sleep surface design develops the perfect mattress to address the unique sleep needs of every individual. The company also makes pillows and mattress toppers.

“Our new location is conveniently located near our local suppliers, which makes for good business not only for Shelton, but also for Connecticut,” said Zukowski. “The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce has been a wonderful resource and was here for us when we opened our first location in 2009, and they’re here for us now as we relaunch our new products in 2022.”

CST co-owner John Vester said, since the company’s technology is patented, the pair wants to use this new location as “an innovative, better way to build and sell mattresses and sleep products to our customers to help them achieve deep and restful sleep.

“Our goal is to use this space to jump-start the replication of our business via a network of franchises throughout Connecticut, New England, and the nation,” Vester added.

Whitney Cabinet Painting will offer customers an alternative to any new cabinet installation.

Owner Michael Putnam said products, process and passion are the keys to delivering the firm’s kitchen cabinet transformations, and their showroom, which is typically only open by appointment, offers sample doors and trending color designs.

“Customers have a vision for their kitchen, and we do our very best to deliver that transformation,” Putnam said. “The support from Conti Associates and the City of Shelton has been amazing. We are very proud to be part of the growing Shelton community.”

To learn more about Custom Sleep Technology, visit customsleeptech.com or call 866-224-9904. To learn more about Whitney Cabinet Painting, visit whitneycabinetpainting.com or call 203-820-4754.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com