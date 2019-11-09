Slice of Shelton a tasty benefit bash

Pizza lovers will soon be able to sample some slices and help needy families in the process.

The first-ever Slice of Shelton, organized by Echo Hose Ambulance Corps., will allow people to get a slice from any one of the 19 participating local pizza vendors from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Echo Hose Training Center, 430 Coram Ave.

“We were looking for a way to bring the community and businesses together,” said Joe Laucella, Echo Hose Ambulance assistant chief. “Pizza seems to be one thing everyone loves, and our city has a lot of pizza places, so this really was a natural fit.”

Slice of Shelton proceeds will benefit TEAM Inc. Toys for Kids Drive, the Valley United Way Harvest House food drive and the Echo Hose Training Center.

“We reached out to the local restaurants, and we received 100 percent participation,” said Laucella. “They all agreed to be part of a community event to raise money for food and toys for the needy and raise money for this community educational center.”

“Slice of Shelton” will feature more than 2,000 sample slices donated by Artan’s, Vincent’s, Porky’s, Addeo’s, DJ’s Pizza, Caloroso, Casa Nova, Tino’s Pizza, Planet Pizza, Gioves Pizza, The Pizza Box, Vazzy’s Cucina, Downtown Pizza, Captain’s Pizza, Antonio’s Pizza, Legends Pizzeria, Trattoria Roma, Fire Engine Pizza and Shelton Pizza Palace.

Laucella said Echo Hose Ambulance supports TEAM Inc. Toys for Kids drive and Harvest House because local emergency medical personnel find, in so many of the homes they provide service, the pantries are bare or situations where children do often receive new toys over the holidays.

Each year with the help of the community, TEAM Inc. collects and supplies holiday toys to more than 1,200 children. The success of the program relies on volunteer support, community involvement and generous donors. TEAM Toys for Kids Center will run from Dec. 17 to 20 out of the Echo Hose Training Center location.

“These are two organizations that really support humanity,” said Laucella. “They give back to people, and they are trying to make the holidays a little brighter for people in our city. We are trying to do our part and maybe help some people in the process.”

People can a coupon book for $20, that gives people 10 coupons eligible for 10 sample slices of pizza from the restaurants of your choice. There will be additional coupons sold at the door as well. Laucella said there will also be raffles and desserts for purchase.

Tickets are limited and go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 7. For advance tickets, visit https://classbug.com/businesses/2507/offerings#Tickets or www.echohose.com. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, they can be purchased at the training center, 430 Coram Avenue, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (use front door of school). Online tickets will be available for pick up at the door the day of the event.

“We did not want this to be a competition … there is no judging,” said Laucella. “There is just a chance for people to taste every pizza place in Shelton and help the needy for the coming holiday season. Go out, try them all and decide for yourself which is your favorite.”

