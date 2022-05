Petr David Josek/AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament refused Wednesday to waive immunity rules and allow the detention of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has been charged with creating a criminal group.

Only 74 of the 150 lawmakers in the National Council voted in favor of the prosecution request, two short of the majority needed. Prosecutors said they wanted to take Fico into custody to prevent him from influencing witnesses.