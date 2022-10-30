Slovakian regional, mayoral elections back the status quo

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The results of regional and local elections in Slovakia released Sunday showed that voters didn't use the ballot to punish the coalition government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger for high inflation driven by soaring energy prices.

The heads of six of the country's eight regions were re-elected to their posts, while one of the two new leaders is the son of the previous leader, running as an independent, according to the results released on Sunday by the Slovak Statistics Office.