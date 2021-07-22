Small businesses lifted by return of summer tourists MAE ANDERSON, AP Business Writer July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 11:15 a.m.
Heather Bise, owner of The House of Bise Bespoke, poses in the "Art" bedroom, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Small businesses in the U.S. that depend on tourism and vacationers say business is bouncing back, as people re-book postponed trips and take advantage of loosening restrictions, a positive sign for the businesses that have struggled for more than a year. Bise started in 2019 and catered to international tourists, attracting guests from New Zealand, Botswana, Eastern Europe and elsewhere.
Heather Bise, owner of The House of Bise Bespoke, poses on the front porch where she entertains guests, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Heather Bise, owner of The House of Bise Bespoke, poses in the library, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
The guest book for the bed-and-breakfast The House of Bise Bespoke rests on a bed, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Heather Bise, owner of The House of Bise Bespoke, is reflected in a mirror in the "Art" bedroom, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
Small businesses in the U.S. that depend on tourism and vacationers say business is bouncing back, as Americans rebook postponed trips and spend freely on food, entertainment and souvenirs.
U.S. states and cities have loosened many of their restrictions on crowd size and mask-wearing, a positive sign for businesses that struggled for more than a year when theme parks and other tourist attractions were shuttered.