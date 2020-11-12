Small plane crashes, burns near suburban Los Angeles airport

In this photo taken from video provided by KTLA-TV, is a small plane that crashed and burned on a street just outside a small airfield in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A KTLA news helicopter overhead showed fire burning parked cars in the street and on a lawn of a house in a neighborhood off one end of Whiteman Airport's single runway in the Pacoima area about 15 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (KTLA-TV via AP) less In this photo taken from video provided by KTLA-TV, is a small plane that crashed and burned on a street just outside a small airfield in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A KTLA news ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Small plane crashes, burns near suburban Los Angeles airport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small plane with one person aboard crashed and burned Thursday in a street just outside a small airfield in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

A KTLA-TV news helicopter overhead showed fire burning parked cars in the street and on a lawn of a house in a neighborhood off one end of Whiteman Airport’s single runway. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with foam.

According to preliminary information, a single-engine Cessna 172 with only the pilot aboard crashed on final approach to the runway just before noon, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

Whiteman, which serves small aircraft, is located in the Pacoima area about 15 miles northwest of downtown.