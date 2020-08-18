Small plane crashes into house, no serious injuries reported

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a Connecticut home while en route to a local airport Monday night, but the pilot, a passenger and a man in the house escaped serious jury, state and local officials said.

The plane smashed into the roof of the house in Groton at about 10:30 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Groton-New London Airport, police said.

The two people on the plane were able to get out of the wreckage on their own and were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, police said. Their names and conditions have not been released, but officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash did not cause a fire, but neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

The plane was approaching the airport when it crashed, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees operations at the airport and is helping to investigate the accident. Officials did not say where the aircraft was coming from.

The crash destroyed part of the single-story home's roof, where the plane remained Tuesday morning as local officials waited for investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to arrive at the scene.