Small plane makes emergency landing on a busy Sedona roadway

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a busy road in the northern Arizona town of Sedona.

Authorities said the plane took off from the Sedona Airport with a pilot and a passenger about 11 a.m. Sunday and it began to have problems.

Phoenix TV station KTVK reports the pilot decided he needed to put the plane down and lined up for an emergency landing on State Route 89A.

Sedona police said plane touched down on Oak Creek Boulevard, bounced over cars and touched down a second time near Mountain Shadows Drive before coming to a stop.

The plane had some damage. The two unidentified people aboard the aircraft appeared unhurt, although they both were taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to authorities.