Smiles galore as Holy Trinity starts new year

Pre-K students made their way to their first day of school at Holy Trinity Catholic Academy on Monday, Sept. 9.

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy opened its doors on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for kindergarten through eighth grade students, followed by the Monday, Sept. 9, opening for children in pre-kindergarten 3s and 4s classes.

For students, HTCA is offering enrichment classes in Spanish, music, art and gym, and a modern Innovation Lab for technology instruction. The school also offers opportunities for all to participate in various service projects throughout the year. The school also offers its Personalized Learning Initiative that provides teaching and learning to meet each child’s academic needs for greater success, a press release said.

For information about the HTCA, call 203-929-4422.