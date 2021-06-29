'Smiling down upon us' - Group's volunteer effort repairs late Shelton vet's home Brian Gioiele June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 6:30 a.m.
Carol May of House of Heroes Connecticut presents an American flag box to Robbin Wyatt Ford as Ford's friend Lisa Pavlich-Kuhn looks on.
Carol May of House of Heroes Connecticut, left, and homeowner Robbin Wyatt Ford on Saturday, June 26, 2021. House of Heroes volunteers did work on Ford's home in honor of her late husband, U.S. Army Veteran Stephen Ford.
A newly finished front porch was only one of many home improvement tasks House of Heroes Connecticut volunteers completed Saturday, June 26, 2021, on Robbin Wyatt Ford's Shelton home. The organization did the work in honor of Ford's late husband, U.S. Army veteran Stephen Ford.
House of Heroes Connecticut volunteers celebrate another job well done with homeowner Robbin Wyatt Ford. House of Heroes Connecticut volunteers did improvements on Saturday, June 26, 2021, on Ford's Shelton home. The organization did the work in honor of Ford's late husband, U.S. Army veteran Stephen Ford.
House of Heroes Connecticut founder and Co-President Steve Cavanaugh, left, and volunteer Chris Zitnay of Shelton helped with improvements to the Shelton home of Robbin Wyatt Ford. House of Heroes Connecticut volunteers did improvements on Saturday, June 26, 2021, on Ford's Shelton home. The organization did the work in honor of Ford's late husband, U.S. Army veteran Stephen Ford.
SHELTON - U.S. Army veteran Stephen Ford put others’ needs above his own - that was his way.
Ford died in 2016 at the age of 60, but his wife, Robbin says the Shelton man’s legacy of looking out for others - whether it was during his tour in the U.S. Army, his time as superintendent of operations at Sikorsky Memorial Airport or just with family and his beloved dog, Ruby - remains alive and well.