Smoke shop agrees to pay ex-worker $50K in damages, overtime

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A smoke shop business owner in New Hampshire has agreed to pay $50,000 in punitive damages and back pay to a worker who was fired after asking to be paid overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday.

Before meeting with his employer in September, the worker had contacted the department's Wage and Hour Division to discuss his overtime pay concerns, the department said in a news release. The worker then complained to the business owner about not being paid properly for overtime hours worked, and was fired.