SHELTON — The change in start time due to weather concerns did not impact what city officials called a “smooth” distribution of 1,000 COVID-19 test kits Sunday. Each kit contained two tests.

City Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said the distribution — which included test kits and N95 masks — was to begin at 11 a.m. but, with the line of waiting vehicles running from Shelton High up to the White Hills Shopping Center, the event was started 40 minutes early.

“We were very pleased,” Maglione said about the event. “It went smooth again, like last time.”

In all, the test kits were distributed — two boxes per vehicle — in an hour and 40 minutes.

The distribution was originally set for 9 a.m. on Sunday, but concerns about potential icy conditions early prompted city officials to move the time back to 11 a.m. There was no rain after all, Maglione said, which allowed for volunteers from Echo Hose Ambulance, Shelton Fire Department and Shelton police to stand outside to hand out the kits.

“The purpose of this distribution is to provide test kits to be used this week to reduce the spread of the omicron virus and to supplement existing testing,” Maglione said. “The primary focus is for residents who have a known exposure or are symptomatic and are unable to find another test.”

Maglione said the city has not received any word of future test kit distributions but added that any such giveaways would be held first-come, first served.

Maglione said the city will be distributing N95 masks to the senior housing and assisted living facilities. He said he will be talking to the administrators at each of the facilities in the city about test kit distribution.

This latest distribution came a week after the city handed out 2,500 kits and 5,000 masks to residents at Shelton High.

