SHELTON — City public schools will again be closed Tuesday resulting from Monday’s nor’easter.

Superintendent Ken Saranich informed parents and staff about 6:30 p.m. Monday that all offices and schools will be closed.

“In consultation with the Department of Public Works, we cannot confirm that staff will be able to access buildings in a timely and safe manner and there is a high potential of power outages throughout the state,” Saranich said. “As a result, there will be no distance learning. All instruction will be canceled for tomorrow.”

Saranich said the plan is to have classes resume Wednesday with the regularly scheduled distance learning that day.

