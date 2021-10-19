'Socially vulnerable' counties highlight inequities in early deaths from heart disease

People who live in "socially vulnerable" counties in the United States – including Black adults and those in rural areas – are far more likely to die prematurely from cardiovascular disease, new research shows.
The study used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), which ranks communities based on 15 social factors, including poverty, household composition, unemployment, education level, older residents with disabilities, housing conditions and households with racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds. The research, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, found people in socially vulnerable counties were 84% more likely to die before age 65 from heart-related illnesses than those living in counties with lower rates of social vulnerability.