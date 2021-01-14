Somber Tunisia marks 10 years since revolution in lockdown BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 5:38 a.m.
1 of7 Protesters chant slogans against President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali during a demonstration in Tunis, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. Thousands of angry demonstrators marched through Tunisia's capital Friday, demanding the resignation of the country's autocratic leader a day after he appeared on TV to try to stop deadly riots that have swept the North African nation. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this Oct.11, 2009 file photo, then Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali waves from his car at a campaign rally in Rades, outside Tunis. On Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, Tunisia commemorates 10-years since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring, but without festive celebrations because of the coronavirus lockdown. Hassene Dridi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday Jan. 14, 2011, a Tunisian riot police officer holds his weapon during riots in Tunis, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. Tunisia's president declared a state of emergency and announced that he would fire his government as violent protests escalated Friday, with gunfire echoing in the North African country's usually calm capital and police lobbing tear gas at protesters. On Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, Tunisia commemorates 10 years since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring. Hedi Ben Salem/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, a column of smoke rises from buildings during clashes between protesters and police in Tunis. Tunisia's president declared a state of emergency and announced that he would fire his government as violent protests escalated Friday, with gunfire echoing in the North African country's usually calm capital and police lobbing tear gas at protesters. On Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, Tunisia commemorates 10 years since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, a demonstrators throws a stone at police during clashes in Tunis. Tunisia's president declared a state of emergency and announced that he would fire his government as violent protests escalated Friday, with gunfire echoing in the North African country's usually calm capital and police lobbing tear gas at protesters. On Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, Tunisia commemorates 10 years since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, demonstrators scatter after police officers use teargas during a protest in Tunis. Tunisia's official news agency says President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has declared a state of emergency as riots escalated in his North African nation. On Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, Tunisia commemorates 10 years since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Protesters chant slogans against President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunis, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. Some thousands of angry demonstrators marched through the Tunisian capital Friday, demanding the resignation of the country's autocratic leader a day after he appeared on TV to try to stop deadly riots that have swept the North African nation. On Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, Tunisia commemorates 10 years since the flight into exile of its iron-fisted leader, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed the so-called Arab Spring. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia on Thursday commemorates the 10th anniversary since the flight into exile of iron-fisted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, pushed from power in a popular revolt that foreshadowed strife and civil war in the region, known as the Arab Spring.
But there will be no festive celebrations marking the revolution in this North African nation, which was ordered into lockdown to contain the coronavirus.
Written By
BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA