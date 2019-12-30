Some Dems concerned about non-partisan redistricting plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The future of a proposal to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission in Virginia may be in doubt.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that a few Democrats in the state Legislature who originally supported the idea may not be so sure anymore.

Some are concerned that the new amendment would allow the state Supreme Court to decide political boundaries if the commission's maps don’t win legislative approval. Their concern is that a majority of the current justices were chosen by Republicans

The constitutional amendment to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission easily passed the legislature in February. But it won’t take effect unless it passes a second time. Then the amendment would need to win approval from voters.

If the proposal fails to pass, redistricting would fall to the Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and the Legislature that Democrats recently took control of.

Republican lawmakers say Democrats will abandon the amendment out of their own self-interest.