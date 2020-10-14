Some Perry Hill students forced to full distance learning, school remains open

SHELTON — Perry Hill School will be open but some students will be full distance learning beginning Wednesday after one school community member tested positive for COVID-19, interim Superintendent Beth Smith announced Tuesday.

Along with one student at Perry Hill School, Smith said another individual at Sunnyside School also tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Sunnyside School will remain open.

“Some dyads at Perry Hill will engage in full distance learning starting Wednesday," Smith said. “(Principal Lorraine) Williams will communicate those specific dyads to parents (Tuesday night). The health and well being of our students, staff, parents and the community remains our top priority.”

Perry Hill School uses dyads — which consist of two teachers who instruct the same group of students, some 48 students altogether. One teacher teaches language arts and social studies, the other teaches math and science, then they swap students.

Smith did not have an exact number of students who will be required to distance learn or the amount of time the students will be away from the building.

"The district team, composed of central office and building administration and school nurses, is working with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department on contact tracing,” Smith said. “Individuals who were in close contact with those who tested positive were notified this afternoon to quarantine. The team continues to work with the NVHD on contract tracing.”

Smith said those who tested positive were last at their respective school on Oct. 9.

Since Friday, Smith said there have been 34 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Valley, 17 in Shelton.

“As we continue to communicate positive COVID-19 cases in Shelton,” Smith said, “I remind everyone to practice social distancing when out in the public, wear masks over the nose and mouth and practice good hand hygiene.”

