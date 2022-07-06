Some Russians won't halt war protests, despite arrest fears The Associated Press July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022 2:35 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 FILE - Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 24, 2022. When President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine, a massive wave of outrage and anti-war sentiment swept Russia. The Kremlin in response insisted that what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine attracted overwhelming public support, and moved swiftly to suppress any dissent. AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A note reads: "Do not believe the propaganda you see on the TV, read independent media! They work for our sake." outside an apartment in Perm, Russia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. When President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine, a massive wave of outrage and anti-war sentiment swept Russia. The Kremlin in response insisted that what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine attracted overwhelming public support, and moved swiftly to suppress any dissent. Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - A detained demonstrator shows a sign 'No War!' from a police bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 24, 2022. When President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine, a massive wave of outrage and anti-war sentiment swept Russia. The Kremlin in response insisted that what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine attracted overwhelming public support, and moved swiftly to suppress any dissent. AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 In this combo photo of six notes reading, left to right: "No violence in any form! Let's be kinder and softer to the world," "I wish all this would end soon, and a bright and peaceful time would come," "Russia will be free," "Violence and death have been constantly with us for three months now – take care of yourselves," "A mall in Kremenchuk. What for? Why?", "No" on the wall at the entrance of an apartment block in Perm, Russia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Ever since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine, Anastasia has started her day by composing her messages and posting them on the wall at the entrance of an apartment block in the industrial city of Perm. Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Sergei Besov, a Moscow-based print artist poses for a photo holding a poster reads "Everyone needs peace" in his workshop in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Besov felt he couldn't stay silent after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine and started printing posters about it. Despite a massive government crackdown on such acts of protest, some Russians have persisted in speaking out against the invasion — even in the simplest of ways. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - Demonstrators shout slogans in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 25, 2022. When President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine, a massive wave of outrage and anti-war sentiment swept Russia. The Kremlin in response insisted that what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine attracted overwhelming public support, and moved swiftly to suppress any dissent. AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Sasha Skochilenko, a 31-year-old artist and musician, stands in a cage at a court room during a hearing in the Vasileostrovsky district court in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 13, 2022. Skochilenko replaced five tiny price tags in a supermarket with ones that contained anti-war slogans and was arrested. If convicted, she is facing between five and 10 years in prison on the charges of spreading false information about the Russian military. (AP photo) AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 In this handout photo released by the joint press service of the courts of St. Petersburg, Sasha Skochilenko, a 31-year-old artist and musician appears on a screen set up at a court room of the St. Petersburg City Court via a video link from pre-trial detention center during a hearing in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Skochilenko replaced five tiny price tags in a supermarket with ones that contained anti-war slogans and was arrested. If convicted, she is facing between five and 10 years in prison on the charges of spreading false information about the Russian military. (Joint press service of the courts of St. Petersburg via AP) AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, Anastasia has started her day by composing an anti-war message and posting it on the wall at the entrance of her apartment block in the industrial city of Perm in the Ural Mountains.
“Do not believe the propaganda you see on the TV, read independent media!” reads one. “Violence and death have been constantly with us for three months now — take care of yourselves” reads another.
Written By
The Associated Press