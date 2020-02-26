Some doors at veterans home not wide enough for wheelchairs

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — It's expected to cost $20,000 to redesign nearly two dozen doorways at the Rhode Island Veterans Home because they are not suitable for residents with larger wheelchairs, officials say.

The $121 million long-term care facility that opened in 2017 has hired an architectural firm to design 23 new doorways, Michael Jolin, a spokesman for the state Office of Veterans Affairs told WPRI-TV.

The design work should be completed by the summer, the firm said.

The state will then need to hire a construction company to make the actual alterations, Jolin said.

The home in Bristol houses about 200 veterans.

The work order comes two weeks after the station reported that some residents with larger wheelchairs are unable to use certain doorways. Vietnam War veteran John Leonard said he has to travel an estimated 150 yards through multiple hallways if he wants to exit sliding doors at the front of the facility in his wheelchair.

State Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn said the doorways are compliant with requirements of the American with Disabilities Act, and were approved during the original design process, but said he understands residents' concerns.