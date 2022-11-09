Some in GOP reject Becker claim of gains for far right

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who was easily defeated in his independent bid for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he still considered Election Day a victory with wins by candidates who will grow the Legislature’s ultraconservative wing that he founded a decade ago.
Becker said he expected at least six new “likeminded” lawmakers to caucus with the Bastiat Caucus, though he refused to identify them. Becker, who won't be in the Legislature when its session opens next year, claimed that would bring the caucus to more than two dozen.